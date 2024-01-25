3 Detroit Lions that need to play better to make the Super Bowl
The Detroit Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional Round. But the San Francisco 49ers are a much tougher opponent.
Alim McNeill
Aidan Hutchinson is having himself a nice little January. His Michigan Wolverines won the national title, his Lions are still alive with four teams remaining in the NFL playoffs, and he has elevated his level of play to become one of the brightest young defensive stars in the game. If the Lions hope to slow down a multi-faceted Niners attack on Sunday, though, he needs some help.
Alim McNeill may not be a household name, but the third-year pro out of N.C. State is one of the best unsung defenders in the league. He finished second on the team to Hutchinson with five sacks this year, and his presence in the middle of the line is a big (no pun intended) reason why the Lions allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the league this year.
McNeill is one of the best players at his position in the NFL, and his regular season PFF grade of 88.5 bears that out. In the playoffs, though, McNeill hasn't made his presence felt as much, as he has just two tackles, zero sacks, and a PFF grade of 63.6.
McNeill's drop in production is understandable. He's only played three games since returning from a knee sprain that sidelined him for a month, and is still working himself back into shape. To stop the Niners, though, the Lions need him at his best.
Detroit needs to minimize the damage that Christian McCaffrey, the NFL's best running back, can do on the ground. If they can, that'll leave the game in Brock Purdy's hands, which should give the Lions a fighting chance, especially with how Hutchinson is playing. If McNeill can provide any pass-rushing support to his linemate, that would just be gravy.