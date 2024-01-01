3 Eagles most to blame for losing control of NFC East with Cardinals loss
The Philadelphia Eagles' chances to win the NFC East have slipped through their fingers with their loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Here are three Eagles most to blame for extending their late-season skid.
By Scott Rogust
Brian Johnson has been unable to succeed Shane Steichen as OC
Man, do the Philadelphia Eagles ever miss Shane Steichen.
Whenever a team has the success the Eagles did in 2022, it would come as no surprise that their coaching staff would be poached for head coaching opportunities. The Arizona Cardinals hired Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon as their next sideline boss. The Indianapolis Colts may have made the move that was perhaps most devastating to the Eagles, and that's hiring Steichen to be their new head coach.
Given that, head coach Nick SIrianni decided to promote Brian Johnson, the quarterbacks coach, to offensive coordinator. After all, they would keep the offense relatively the same to help get the same success that Steichen got out of the likes of quarterback Jalen Hurts and wide receivers A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. That success hasn't translated this season.
The offense has seemingly regressed this season, despite all of the talent on the field.
Wide receiver A.J. Brown, who was a dominant force last year and was off to an extremely hot start to this season, has become a bit of a non-factor. As CBS Sports points out, Brown has had just one catch of 25-plus air yards since Week 7 and eight in all this season. Last year, Brown had 12 25-plus air yard receptions.
In the Cardinals game, the Eagles offense couldn't get much going to put away a bottom-five team in the league (standings-wise). With the game tied 28-28, the Eagles recovered an onside kick from the Cardinals to seemingly ice away the game with over five minutes left in regulation. But after an 18-yard reception from Hurts to Brown, the offense stalled. Left tackle Jordan Mailata was called for offensive holding. The next three plays would be two quarterback runs by Hurts for one yard and a short pass from the quarterback to running back Kenneth Gainwell for a four-yard gain. Philadelphia settled for a 43-yard field goal by Jake Elliott to take a 31-28 lead but gave the football back to Arizona with over two minutes left.
The Cardinals marched down the field in seven plays, culminating in a two-yard touchdown run by James Conner to take the 35-31 lead.
Philadelphia had a chance to win the game with 32 seconds left in regulation but Hurts threw an interception on a deep pass to clinch the loss for the second time in the past three games.
While the offense does rank eighth in total yards per game (357.8) and seventh in points per game (26.4), don't let it fool you. There are issues offensively. Steichen's absence looms large, who is on the verge of leading the Colts to the playoffs with a win over the Houston Texans in Week 18.