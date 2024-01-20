3 free agents the Rangers can sign after missing on Josh Hader
The Texas Rangers still have work to do this offseason after missing out on Josh Hader.
1) The Rangers should sign Matt Moore after missing out on Josh Hader
With Josh Hader off the board, there aren't so many great relievers available for Texas to sign. They could bring Aroldis Chapman back, but he was beyond shaky down the stretch. They could sign Hector Neris, but his reported contract demands are nuts. They could sign an experienced reliever like David Robertson, but his struggles down the stretch with Miami and age are alarming. Perhaps bringing an arm the Rangers know would succeed in Texas like Matt Moore would be wise.
The Rangers took a chance on Moore when his career was at its lowest point ahead of the 2022 season. He had spent the 2020 season in Japan and the following year struggling with the Phillies. The Rangers converted Moore to a full-time reliever, and a switch immediately flipped. The southpaw had a 1.95 ERA in 63 appearances and 74 innings pitched for Texas, proving to be a bright spot in a down year for that team.
Moore proved that his 2022 season was not a fluke by posting a 2.56 ERA in 50 appearances and 52.2 innings of work splitting time with the Angels, Guardians, and Marlins. While he missed some time due to injury, Moore displayed improved command, slashing his walk rate from 8% in 2022 to 5.6% this past season.
The 34-year-old can be the late-game left-handed reliever that the Rangers bullpen desperately needs. He's put together back-to-back elite seasons and would not break the bank financially, allowing Texas to pursue a Montgomery reunion in addition.