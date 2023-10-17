3 free agents St. Louis Cardinals can sign to win 2024 World Series
The St. Louis Cardinals are just three free agent signing away from competing for the 2024 World Series.
By Curt Bishop
During his retirement ceremony, right-hander Adam Wainwright made a bold claim, saying that he couldn't wait to see confetti flying at Busch Stadium after the St. Louis Cardinals win the 2024 World Series.
That's still quite far away, and a lot of work needs to be done for St. Louis to return to their winning ways next season, especially after finishing in last place in the NL Central with a record of 71-91. But it's always possible that Wainwright could have been onto something.
Wainwright is of course the eternal optimist. But there are some major moves that need to be made for the Cardinals to win their 12th title.
The team will need to be aggressive in their search for pitching, and they also need to spend some money, more so than they have in recent years.
Fortunately, the free agent market is full of options to choose from, and there are also some pitchers that could become available in trades. In this piece, we'll focus on free agents.
St. Louis has three rotation spots to fill this winter after their starting staff failed them in 2023.