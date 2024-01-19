3 free agents the Patriots must sign to avoid disaster with Jerod Mayo
If the New England Patriots want to begin the Jerod Mayo era on a positive note, they must sign these three free agents.
By Lior Lampert
2. The Patriots need to target Kenny Moore
Kenny Moore has established himself as one of the premier slot corners in the NFL in recent years and is now slated to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. With that in mind, he should have no shortage of suitors. However, the Pats would be wise to be aggressive in their pursuit of Moore after their secondary woes in 2023.
After parting ways with Jack Jones and J.C. Jackson during the season, the Pats had to turn to unproven options such as Shaun Wade and Myles Bryant to play cornerback. Moore, who continues to be underrated, would instantly be New England’s top cornerback.
The former Pro Bowler started 16 games for the Colts this season, logging 99 percent of the team’s defensive snaps en route to recording 93 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, six pass deflections, three interceptions (two of which were returned for touchdowns), and 1.5 sacks.
Moore’s presence would patch up a secondary already consisting of two talented safeties in the form of Jabril Peppers and Kyle Dugger.
Given the nature of today’s NFL as an offensive, pass-first league, the need for talented cornerbacks and playmakers on the back end of the defense is more important now than ever. Moore fits the bill and would be a massive upgrade for the Pats if they were able to sign him this offseason.