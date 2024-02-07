3 Giants impending free agents who need to be brought back
While the Giants have no need to bring back most of their impending free agents, they'd benefit from re-signing these three.
It's safe to say that the 2023 season was a disastrous one for the New York Giants who just one season removed after their surprise playoff appearance finished with a 6-11 record and were never really competitive for a playoff spot.
There were some fun moments, like when Tommy DeVito was the talk of the league for a couple of weeks, but overall, this season was an abject failure. While the Giants should let most of their impending free agents sign elsewhere, these three in particular should return.
3) The Giants can't afford to let Saquon Barkley leave
The Giants find themselves in the same position once again with Saquon Barkley that they were in last season. They can place the franchise tag on him, they can choose to give him a contract, or they can let him go in free agency or via trade.
Last offseason, the Giants tagged Barkley and got him to play on the tag. This offseason, it's less likely for them to tag him, but he's still a player that they should bring back. The reason why is quite simple -- their offense would be lost without him.
Barkley was their best skill position player by far. Some of that has to do with poor quarterback play, but Barkley showed his talent when healthy this past season, rushing for 962 yards and six touchdowns in 14 games played. Barkley was less than 100 yards away from ranking fifth in rushing despite missing three games due to injury, showing how impactful he can be on the ground.
While New York's offense was less than stellar with Barkley on the field, they scored a total of 31 points in three games, all losses, in which Barkley sat out with his high ankle sprain. That speaks to his impact.
Yes, the injuries are a concern. Yes, the Daniel Jones contract makes it hard for the Giants to also pay Barkley. If they don't want to run out with the worst offense in the league in 2024, they're going to have to bring Saquon back. He wants to stay, it's on the Giants to get it done.