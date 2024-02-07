3 Giants impending free agents who need to be brought back
While the Giants have no need to bring back most of their impending free agents, they'd benefit from re-signing these three.
1) The Giants could use Ben Bredeson's versatility
It's no secret that the Giants have had major offensive line issues in recent years. It was an issue once again in 2023, but that doesn't mean everyone on the line is atrocious. While Ben Bredeson is far from flawless as an offensive lineman, he did show some promise as a versatile lineman that the Giants would benefit from bringing back.
Bredeson appeared in 16 of New York's 17 games and saw action at three different spots on the offensive line, appearing in 96% of their offensive snaps. He began as a left guard, but when the Giants signed Justin Pugh, he moved to the right side. In their final game of the season, Bredeson saw time at center. All-in-all, he wasn't too bad.
The Giants could use several upgrades on their offensive line, but bringing Bredeson back who can play multiple positions at a good enough level would be wise. The Giants have had so many offensive line issues, so it would behoove Joe Schoen to add some depth at that position.
Bredeson should not break the bank financially with this being his first full season as a starter, and he showed how important he can be by shuffling all over the line. It's not as important of a re-signing as players like Barkley and McKinney, but with how bad the offensive line is, bringing back a lineman who is not awful and is versatile would be wise.