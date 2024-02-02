3 Jets impending free agents who need to be brought back
With Aaron Rodgers ready to return in 2024, the New York Jets should prioritize bringing these players back with him.
By Lior Lampert
1. New York Jets impending free agent: Bryce Huff
After going undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft, defensive end Bryce Huff has developed into a hidden gem for the Jets. The first few seasons of his career were marred with injuries but he showed what he could do when healthy this season despite playing in a rotational role alongside John Franklin-Myers and Pro Bowler Jermaine Johnson.
Huff logged just 42 percent of the team’s defensive snaps in 2023, yet he racked up a career-high 10 sacks, which led the team and was a higher total than he had in his first three seasons combined. He also led the team in quarterback hits (21).
Last offseason, he signed a one-year, $4.3 million contract as a restricted free agent. Playing on a “prove-it” contract, Huff could be ready to cash in on the impressive campaign he had. Turning 26 in April, Huff is in the prime of his career and continuing to show signs of improvement, so the Jets should be willing to pay him -- even if it gets a little pricey.
His contributions as a pass rusher played a critical role in the team allowing the fewest passing yards per game to opponents last season (168.3).