3 Juan Soto emergency backup plans the Cubs must land
The Chicago Cubs whiffed on Juan Soto, but here are a few suitable alternatives.
1. Cubs can still land superstar free agent with late Blake Snell push
The Cubs won't land Juan Soto, or Shohei Ohtani, or Yoshinobu Yamamoto from the looks of it. While the team could trust Counsell to elevate what remains of last season's roster to new heights, a major addition would go a long way toward passifying an anxious fanbase.
Chicago has a definite need on the pitching front, just like every aspiring contender. Marcus Stroman appears destined to find his next home elsewhere. Counsell is the world's best bullpen manager, but the Cubs would still benefit from another high-end starter next to Justin Steele. It's hard to win in the playoffs with inexperienced, inconsistent pitching.
Despite the fawning over Yamamoto and his youth, Blake Snell is probably the best pitcher on the market. He doesn't offer the same longevity at 31 years old, but he's hardly over the hill. Most of his contract projections land in the $200 million range.
If the Cubs won't bid for Yamamoto, there's a decent chance the front office will avoid the Snell sweepstakes too. That shouldn't necessarily be the case, though, as Snell's blistering 95 MPH heat and evasive curveball would immediately elevate the Cubs' rotation. He finished last season with a 44 Pitching Run Value, in the MLB's 100th percentile. His 37.3 whiff percentage (98th percentile) and 31.5 strikeout percentage (94th percentile) paint quite the picture. Snell is one of the most dominant arms in the game, fresh off his second Cy Young award.
Snell went 14-9 with a 2.25 ERA and 1.189 WHIP in 32 starts for the San Diego Padres last season. There are concerns about his high walk rate (13.3 percent and 4th percentile), but that's nitpicking one of the best in the sport — not a valid reason to bow out of a healthy contract offer.
The Cubs should spend like winners and make a real run at Snell.