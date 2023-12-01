3 Juan Soto trade destinations that meet all of his wish list items
Juan Soto is likely to be on the move soon. These three teams may be ones to watch as the Soto sweepstakes intensify.
By Curt Bishop
1. New York Yankees
Perhaps no team is better positioned to acquire Soto than the New York Yankees.
New York experienced a rarity this season, as they finished with just 82 wins and fell short of the postseason for the first time since 2016. One major problem they have run into is their lack of left-handed bats.
The Yankees are very right-handed heavy, with their only left-handed hitter being Anthony Rizzo. The right trade would give them their much-needed left-handed power bat.
It would take a haul for certain, but New York has plenty of options to choose from in terms of who to trade. They could ship off Oswaldo Cabrera, Oswald Peraza, or even top prospects Clayton Beeter and Jasson Dominguez.
That will be the difficult part. New York is going to have to part ways with some valuable players who are Major League-ready in order to satisfy the Padres' needs. New York has money to spend as well, so they could very easily find a way to ink the slugger to a long-term contract extension.