3 Kansas City Chiefs who need a Super Bowl win to avoid the cut line
1. Kadarius Toney, WR
Honestly, a Super Bowl win probably can't even save Kadarius Toney at this point. For one, there's a good chance based on the way things played out in the AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs receiver and former Giants first-round pick was inactive for the bout with the Ravens, though Toney asserted on social media that the organization was lying about his injuries.
Little did Toney realize with that, it's actually a worse look for him if that was actually the case. The Chiefs would rather make up an injury than have him on the field if that's truly how things played out for the AFC title matchup.
But it's hard to blame Kansas City if they felt that way. Toney was responsible for more than what could be reasonably considered a fair share of mishaps and mental errors throughout the season. The most notorious and egregious was the offsides call that got one of the greatest game-winning plays we'd have ever seen called back against the Bills. However, there were numerous drops, wrong routes and so on in addition to that.
Frankly, the Chiefs would probably pay someone to take Toney off of the roster at this point. However, they would only incur just shy of $2.5 million of dead cap by cutting him this offseason. And if they were to find any team willing to take a chance on the receiver's physical tools, that would actually save Kansas City the same amount of money against the cap. Hell, they'd probably take a 2073 seventh-round pick for that at this point.
Maybe Toney has the most improbable role as the hero of Super Bowl 58. The way things are trending, though, he'd need that and a miracle on top of it to be back in Kansas City next season.