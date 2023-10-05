3 Minnesota Vikings who won't be on the roster after the NFL trade deadline
The Vikings should cash in on Danielle Hunter now
Danielle Hunter's contract dispute was one of the stories of the offseason as the former Pro Bowler held out for a new lucrative contract. In the end, the Vikings worked out a one-year deal with the pass rusher, paying him $20 million to play in Minnesota this year but essentially making his return in 2024 more unlikely.
Under the terms of the one-year deal, Minnesota can't franchise tag Hunter. So he's going to hit the open market looking for a payday. And he's probably going to get it with five sacks and eight tackles for loss in four games so far this season. The market for Hunter will be fierce and the Vikings haven't given the indication they're going to be willing to outbid the rest of the NFL.
The trade value for Hunter is high, especially for playoff hopefuls looking to bolster their pass rush. If Hunter is going to walk away at the end of the 2023 season, the Vikings need to cash in now, especially if they can manage to get a Day 2 pick for the linebacker.
Nothing would indicate that the Vikings are shutting up shop in 2023 more than trading Hunter, so it wouldn't be done lightly. But if the team is 2-6, a trade simply has to happen. There's no way around it.