3 more Steelers who won’t be back after Diontae Johnson trade
Wide receiver Diontae Johnson isn't the only Pittsburgh Steeler who won't return to the team in 2024.
By Lior Lampert
2. Kwon Alexander
Kwon Alexander’s career has been derailed by injuries, and his 2023 stint with the Steelers was no different, with the talented linebacker suffering a torn Achilles in the team’s Week 10 win over the Green Bay Packers.
Before going down for the season, Alexander put up 41 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one pass deflection, one forced fumble, and one sack, showcasing his versatility as a veteran player who can fill various roles for a defensive unit.
While Alexander’s lengthy list of ailments is concerning and impacting his market value, his inevitable departure is more because of the players ahead of him on the depth chart, especially considering Pittsburgh signed the top inside linebacker on the free agent market – Patrick Queen.
Queen rounds out a linebacker group led by himself, perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith, and Cole Holcomb (if the knee injury he suffered last season isn’t career-ending, which it reportedly could be).
Even without Holcomb, the Steelers boast arguably the league’s best linebacker corps, which could lead them to let Alexander go as they look to address other areas of need on the roster.
Entering his age-30 campaign, Alexander should latch onto a team that needs a veteran who can serve in a supporting role relatively quickly.