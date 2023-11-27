3 moves John Mozeliak must make to complete Cardinals pitching staff
The St. Louis Cardinals finally have an ace after signing Sonny Gray. However, there are more moves that need to be made in order for them to be a World Series contender.
By Curt Bishop
3. Bring back Jordan Hicks
Speaking of Hicks, the veteran right-hander is now a free agent, meaning a reunion could be in the cards.
Hicks had taken over as the Cardinals closer before being traded to the Toronto Blue Jays on July 30. He enjoyed a dominant stretch in Toronto, posting a 2.63 ERA in 25 appearances with his new team.
The 27-year-old is obviously familiar with the Cardinals organization and could help give the team a deadly combination in the back end of their bullpen along with Helsley and Gallegos. The right-hander finished the 2023 season with an ERA of 3.29 and 12 saves, eight of which came in St. Louis.
The Cardinals still have money to spend in free agency after signing Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson on bargain deals while also obtaining Gray at a reasonable price.
Hicks would likely command a multi-year deal, which should be right in the Cardinals price range as they turn their focus to upgrading the 'pen for 2024 and beyond.
St. Louis will hope to bounce back into contention after losing 91 games in 2023.