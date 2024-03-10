3 moves Steelers have better chance to make after cutting Allen Robinson
After releasing Allen Robinson, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a better chance to upgrade the roster in some big ways.
By Mark Powell
1. Steelers have more money to spend on a quarterback
Pittsburgh's plans at the quarterback position are confusing to most fans and pundits. Kenny Pickett has proven he's not that guy, yet the Steelers want to give him another chance without Matt Canada around to hold him back. The Steelers are one of a few teams which can legitimately claim they are just a quarterback away, yet Pittsburgh's front office seems fine with remaining in that tier in 2024 as well.
The Steelers are unlikely to select a QB in the first two days of the draft, barring one of the best prospects doesn't fall to them. While they've maintained some interest in Mason Rudolph, they also have yet to make a competitive offer to bring back one of the primary reasons they made the playoffs last season.
In fact, the only quarterback they've shown interest in this offseason is actually Russell Wilson. The Denver Broncos parted ways with Wilson and will pay over $80 million in dead cap the next few years just to keep him away. Wilson improved slightly on his disastrous 2022 season last year, but that's not saying much.
Wilson could be had for cheap, which is why he's on this list. The Steelers can use some of Robinson's allocated cap hit and spend it on a position of weakness instead. While I (and most fans) would prefer a better option, the Steelers front office thinks differently. A Wilson-Pickett quarterback battle could be looming.