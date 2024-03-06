3 new college football coaches who will thrive right away, 2 who will struggle
With more head-coaching changes than I can remember, here are my picks for new college football head coaches to have success right away, as well as a few who will probably struggle.
By John Buhler
Curt Cignetti will struggle taking over the Indiana Hoosiers
While I loved the job Curt Cignetti did at James Madison for years, why on earth did he take the Indiana gig? I understand that it is a Big Ten school, meaning Big Ten money, but this is the worst program in its particular Power Four conference. Although the Hoosiers played very hard for years under Tom Allen, Cignetti could be in for a rude awakening coming up from the Sun Belt this season.
In truth, I expect for the Hoosiers to be far more competent offensively under Cignetti than they were under Allen after Kalen DeBoer, Michael Penix Jr. and Nick Sheridan all left. The bar is a leaf on the ground. However, even with the Big Ten doing away with divisions, it is hard to be bullish on IU football in a league that is welcoming in four newcomers from the Pac-12, all of whom have rich histories.
Staying put at JMU may have been the better option, but you have to strike while the iron is hot. I would have taken the Pittsburgh job if it opened up. For Pat Narduzzi to win like three games and still have the right to fire your brother makes me sick to my stomach. Cignetti served under Foge Fazio at Pitt way back in the day. While I think he is a great head coach, Indiana is a loathsome burden of a job.
If Indiana is even a top-15 team in the new 18-team Big Ten, then Cignetti should do cartwheels.