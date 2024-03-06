3 new college football coaches who will thrive right away, 2 who will struggle
With more head-coaching changes than I can remember, here are my picks for new college football head coaches to have success right away, as well as a few who will probably struggle.
By John Buhler
Jeff Lebby is going to have a hard time with the Mississippi State Bulldogs
This one could go to hell in a handbasket very quickly, I'm afraid. While I agree that Jeff Lebby was probably ready to be a college football head coach, I can't say that I like the fit at Mississippi State. Although he may have that Oklahoma connection with athletic director Zac Selmon, this team is still trying to find itself after the tragic passing of Mike Leach. Zach Arnett went one-and-done last year.
Lebby is a strong offensive mind, but I think the rigors of the new SEC could be a challenge for him. Mississippi State will always be at a talent disadvantage across the conference, especially now that one of his mentors in Lane Kiffin has that thing humming at Ole Miss. Barring something unforeseen, the Egg Bowl is going to be the Rebels' trophy every single Thanksgiving night for the next few years.
More importantly, we could potentially see this Mississippi State program become what Arkansas was in between Bobby Petrino, and Sam Pittman, to some extent. Vanderbilt may be the worst program in the league, but people really seem to like what Clark Lea and Barton Simmons are doing over in Nashville. I have a feeling that once the losses mount up, people will turn on Lebby quickly.
He will get at least two or three years to get it right, but the outlook is not promising for the Bulldogs.