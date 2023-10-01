3 New Orleans Saints to blame for crucial division loss against Buccaneers
The New Orleans Saints lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, and the NFC South is suddenly in Tampa's hands.
By Mark Powell
New Orleans Saints to blame: QB Derek Carr
Any competitive quarterback wants to play even when injured. Derek Carr is no exception to that rule, and he fooled his coach into thinking he could put up decent numbers wiht a bum shoulder.
"I hurt it in the game, but I'm doing everything I can – as always, whether when I broke my back, when I tore my groin, broke the finger – I do anything and everything I can with my rehab, everything with the trainers, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there with my guys," Carr said during the week. "If I can play, I'll play. If I physically just can't play, then I can't play. But if I'm out there, that means there's no fear of re-injury, there's no fear of being able to help the football team. So, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there, but never hurt the team at the same time."
Players like Carr rarely have the foresight to see the forrest through the trees. Rather than forcing a Week 4 dud against the Bucs, he could be fully healthy heading into Week 5.
Carr completed just 23-of-47 passes for 123 yards. That's a brutal yards per pass attempt percentage, as the Buccaneers took away Carr's downfield passing threats.