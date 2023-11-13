3 next moves Astros must make after finally replacing Dusty Baker
The Houston Astros finally have their manager, hiring Joe Espada to replace Dusty Baker. However, that shouldn't be the end of their winter plans.
By Mark Powell
It's time for the Astros to move off of Martin Maldonado
I have no doubt that Martin Maldonado will receive some interest in free agency...as a backup catcher. Maldonado has received plenty of praise in Houston for his ability to manage a pitching staff. With the bat in his hands, though, he is one of the worst hitting catchers in the sport.
The Astros had a promising young backstop in Yainer Diaz behind Maldonado last season. Diaz was the far better hitter than his veteran counterpart, and grew into the role defensively. While it's unfair to expect Diaz to have the same command Maldonado does behind home plate just yet, giving him more playing time will only expedite that process. It'll also improve the Astros lineup depth.
Brown admitted that Diaz will be the starting catcher next season. He's affordable and only 24 years old. He needs reps. Maldonado reportedly has 4-5 teams interested in his services, and that's not all that surprising. Maldonado has won World Series behind home plate, and frequently receives compliments from pitchers he has played with. Justin Verlander loves him.
Still, Maldonado's bat cannot keep up with his glove. The time is now to move on.