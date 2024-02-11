3 NFL Draft WR sleepers who could be Tee Higgins' long-term replacement for the Bengals
The Bengals can't afford to bring Tee Higgins back next season. Here are three draft sleepers who can fill his shoes in Cincinnati.
1. Xavier Legette, South Carolina
If the Bengals want to leave Boyd in the slot they will need to find a big-bodied wideout capable of winning individual battles on the outside. Legette is one of the best receivers in this class at winning jump balls down the field. That quality makes him an intriguing fit for Burrow and the Bengals.
The weaknesses in Legette's game are just as obvious as the positives. He's not a quick player who can generate separation at the line of scrimmage. He needs to add significant polish to his route-running tree if he wants to thrive against top-tier cornerbacks. Fortunately, the latter is a fixable problem that the Bengals coaching staff could succeed in correcting.
The upside for Legette is that his superior aerial skills could turn him into a Mike Evans-like receiver at the next level. Cincinnati has plenty of speed with Chase and Boyd. Adding a big body like Legette could give Burrow even more options when he drops back to throw.
There is a chance Legette next develops the refinement to be anything more than a backup, but his upside is worthy of a Day 2 selection for a team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. He could become just the sort of difference-maker that puts this team over the top when the playoffs roll around.