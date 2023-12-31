3 NFL quarterbacks that should be benched in Week 18
As we approach the home stretch of the 2023-24 NFL season, here are the QBs who deserve to be benched in Week 18 — for reasons good or bad.
2. Brock Purdy shouldn't see the field in 49ers' Week 18 bout with Rams
The Los Angeles Rams will enter Week 18's matchup desperate to win and secure a spot in the Wild Card mix. The San Francisco 49ers, on the other hand, have clinched the NFC's No. 1 seed regardless of next Sunday's outcome. While there is a natural temptation to keep the gas pedal nailed to the floor, San Francisco should risk a loss — and their division rival's postseason berth — to grab Brock Purdy some extra rest. Especially after how the Niners' last postseason run ended.
San Francisco bowed out of the NFC championship game in January after Brock Purdy, Jimmy Garoppolo, and Josh Johnson all got hurt. It has been a healthy second season for Purdy, who will get MVP votes for efficiently distributing the football to San Francisco's myraid playmakers. He received the Kyle Shanahan boost, but that shouldn't necessarily preclude him from the awards conversation. It should, however, secure his spot on the bench in Week 18. The Niners have nothing left to play for. The offense has deep-rooted continuity. Let the wild cards fall where they may.
Next Sunday should serve as an opportunity for the Niners to see what Sam Darnold can do in his first start of the season. San Francisco should probably sit the likes of Deebo Samuel and Christian McCaffrey as well, especially if the latter isn't 100 percent. We probably won't get to test the 'Purdy is a system QB' hypothesis that is presently circling the internet — at least not under ideal test conditions — but it's a chance for Darnold to get extended run before the postseason. That could come in handy if Purdy suffers any more postseason misfortune.
The Niners are the NFL's most intimidating contender. There's a non-zero chance Darnold in Shanahan's offense is enough to beat the Rams, even without the full complement of offensive weaponry. Either way, the Niners have no reason to fret the outcome of their last game. It's about delivering a healthy roster to the postseason stage.