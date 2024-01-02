3 NHL players most likely to be traded in 2024
It wouldn't be surprising at all to see any or all of these three players get traded sometime before the NHL Trade Deadline.
3) Elias Lindholm might be the best forward available
There hasn't been much trade buzz around stars. While Elias Lindholm has not been at his best this season, he could easily be one of, if not the best forward that ends up being traded.
The 29-year-old forward has spent each of his last six seasons with the Calgary Flames but is entering the final year of his deal. With no extension agreed upon, it's very possible that Lindholm could join his teammate Chris Tanev on the block and wear another uniform for the stretch run. If he does become available, a bunch of teams will be interested.
Lindholm is still a really solid two-way center who can play in a variety of roles. His offensive production is a bit down this season as he has just eight goals and 15 assists for 23 points in 36 games, but this is a guy who scored 42 goals and had 82 points just two seasons ago. Playing with better linemates might be what unlocks Lindholm.
Lindholm happens to be a very good defensive center as well, receiving Selke votes in four of the last five seasons ahead of this one, even finishing as high as second place back in 2021-22. He comes with a manageable $4.8 million cap hit which many teams can afford, especially if Calgary retains some of it.
The veteran center can help many teams on their second or third line, providing nice depth on both sides of the puck. His 27 games of playoff experience over the last four years should help as well.