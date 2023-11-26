3 offseason moves the Lakers might already regret
The Los Angeles Lakers have been off to a slow start with many players not living up to expectations.
1. Gabe Vincent
Last season, Dennis Schroder was one of the few players the Lakers could consistently count on. He averaged 12.1 points, 4.5 assists, at the time career-best 85.7 percent free throw shooting, and played solid defense. He was in the closing lineup for the Lakers at the end of games.
In the offseason he signed with the Toronto Raptors where he is having a great year averaging 16.9 points, 6.6 assists, and .455/.357/.868 shooting splits.
The Lakers replacement for Schroder is Gabe Vincent, who is a good three-point shooter and defender. So far this season, Vincent has been injured and played in just their first four games. In those games, he's averaging six points, three assists, and 1.5 steals but shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 7.1 percent from three.
Those numbers are a bit skewed because it's through four games but seeing how much better Schroder has been playing this year than Vincent may cause the Lakers to regret their offseason decision.
There was a player that the Lakers had, who has been reliable and playing well all season while their replacement player for him has not been reliable and in the games that he has played, he has not played well at all. The season is still young for Vincent and he can turn it around when he comes back but for the time being, this is one decision the Lakers regret.