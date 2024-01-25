3 offseason moves the Minnesota Vikings have to make to take the next step
From NFC North champions to tied for the worst record in the division. How can the Minnesota Vikings bounce back from a disappointing 2023 campaign?
2. Don’t allow edge rusher Danielle Hunter to test free agency
He seemed to be the subject of trade rumors during the first half of the season. Fortunately for head coach Kevin O’Connell and defensive coordinator Brian Flores, Danielle Hunter remained in the Twin Cities and turned in a tremendous performance.
He played and started in all 17 games for the second straight year and totaled career highs in tackles (83) and sacks (16.5), the latter making up more than one-third of Minnesota’s QB trap total (43). Hunter finished with four forced fumbles, led the Vikings with 22 quarterback hits and was named to the Pro Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons (he missed all of 2020) he has played.
The Minnesota defense was better than it was a year ago, although that may not be saying a lot. In 2022, only the Lions gave up more total yards per game and only the Titans surrendered more yards through the air. The Vikings were also 20th vs. the run. In 2023, only seven teams gave up fewer yards on the ground than Flores’ unit. The Purple Gang finished 16th in the NFL in total defense.
Hunter finished with at least one sack in 12-of-17 games and totaled five sacks in the team’s last three contests. The Vikings can’t afford to let him hit the open market.