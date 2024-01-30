3 offseason moves the New Orleans Saints have to make to take the next step
The NFC South has not had a 10-game winner since 2021. The division has been there for the taking, but the New Orleans Saints keep coming up short.
It’s a team that won four consecutive NFC South titles from 2017-20 but failed to have a lot of success in the postseason. Since then, the New Orleans Saints own a combined 25-26 mark. This past season, Dennis Allen’s club rebounded from a 7-10 finish in 2022 and finished second in the division with a 9-8 record.
Unfortunately, it was too little too late for the team from the Crescent City, which failed to qualify for the playoffs for the third consecutive year.
It sounds strange to say, but 2024 will mark 15 years since the franchise knocked off the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV in South Florida. Allen owns a combined 16-18 record after two seasons on the job. There were high hopes for this team entering 2023, but this club was streaky at best. The Saints owned a 5-7 mark after 12 games before winning four of their last five contests.
How can this franchise put itself back in the playoff picture?
3. Make a decision on an offensive coordinator
After 18 seasons in the Crescent City, 16 under former head coach Sean Payton and the last two under Dennis Allen, offensive coordinator Pete Carmichael was let go by the organization. Now Allen is in search of a new offensive mind that can work well together with Derek Carr, Alvin Kamara and a very talented wide receiving corps.
Following an erratic start, the offense hit its stride in the final six games. The Saints scored 22-plus points in each of those outings, and more than half (21) of their 41 offensive touchdowns came during this stretch. Carr threw for 15 scores and was picked off just three times in the club’s 4-2 finish. It will be interesting to see which direction the organization is headed in regards to the hire.