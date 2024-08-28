3 panic trades to improve Heat as Jimmy Butler’s future comes into question
On June 26, 2024, Brian Windhorst appeared on the Pat McAfee Show to address the growing rumors about Jimmy Butler potentially leaving the Miami Heat.
“From what I understand Jimmy Butler plans to be back with the Miami Heat next year even if there's no extension…” Windhorst said.
Jimmy Butler has succeeded in Miami, leading the Heat to two NBA Finals outings in the last four years, along with an Eastern Conference finals appearance in 2022. However, the Eastern Conference is rapidly becoming competitive, leaving little to no room for error. The 76ers, Pacers, and Magic are no longer underdog teams, while the Celtics, Knicks, and Bucks are fighting for the top seed.
Despite the team exceeding league-wide expectations and the additions of Terry Rozier, Nikola Jovic, and Josh Christopher, the team can’t afford to waste any more of Butler’s years in Miami. Here are three potential midseason panic trades the Miami Heat should consider to improve their playoff chances.
3. Donovan Mitchell
Miami Heat receive: Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Josh Richardson, multiple first-round picks
Although Mitchell signed an extension with the Cavaliers, the team has struggled with playoff success, after a first-round exit in 2022 to the Knicks and a gentlemen’s sweep from the Boston Celtics. The Cavaliers could see value in bench depth and young prospects in exchange for the five-time all-star who would elevate the team’s growth.
For the Heat, acquiring Mitchell could potentially form a new big three in Miami, providing more scoring options in the starting lineup to ease some of the pressure off Butler. Last season, Mitchell averaged 26.6 points per game and a career-high 1.8 steals per game, thriving on both ends of the floor. His pick-and-roll partnership with Bam Adebayo could produce effective numbers, as Mitchell ranked eighth in the league in points as the ball handler with 9.8 per game.
2. Zach Lavine
Miami Heat receive: Zach Lavine, 2028 first-round draft pick
Chicago Bulls receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson
The 29-year-old recently came off his worst season in six seasons, with declines in points, assists, steals, field goal percentage, and 3-point shooting. Injuries limited him to playing just 25 games for the Bulls last season, reportedly making his trade value one of the lowest around the league.
Miami could be the perfect landing spot for LaVine, pairing him nicely with Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Butler, creating a new and improved super team. Trading Rozier and Robinson would help balance LaVine’s heavy contract situation with the Heat picking up a first-round pick for taking on the extra salary, which could improve overall 3-point shooting, as the Bulls ranked 26th in attempts last season.
1. Trading for Two-Time Finals MVP?
Miami Heat receive: Kawhi Leonard
Los Angeles Clippers receive: Terry Rozier, Duncan Robinson, Kel’el Ware, Nikola Jović
The potential trade could be the Miami Heat’s biggest trade since acquiring Jimmy Butler, signaling a full commitment to a win-now mindset by reeling in Kawhi Leonard. With the Los Angeles Clippers losing Paul George to the Philadelphia 76ers in contract negotiations and trading former MVP Russell Westbrook, the team requires a spark in role players to build around Leonard in hopes of sticking around.
Leonard, a two-time NBA champion, has been with the Clippers for the past four years, only going so far as the Western Conference finals once since his arrival. This trade would give James Harden a setup similar to his Houston Rockets days, surrounded by a strong supporting cast potentially pushing the needle as an underdog team in a loaded Western Conference.
For the Miami Heat, trading for Kawhi would be the ultimate scenario. Leonard, who averaged 23.6 points per game and 1.8 steals per game, would bring a defensive mindset pairing nicely alongside Bam Adebayo, along with his ability to score next to Jimmy Butler. While the move would cost the Heat some depth, Pat Riley operates well in finding talent to fill the gaps. Current free agents Lonnie Walker IV and Evan Fournier could be prime targets to fill in the roster following a league-bending deal.