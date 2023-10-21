3 Phillies to blame for blowing it in Game 4 vs. the Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies dropped Game 4 of the ALCS to the Diamondbacks because of unclutch pitching, errors, baserunning miscues and more.
1. Craig Kimbrel
Rob Thomson put Craig Kimbrel on the mound in the bottom of the eight with a 5-3 lead. His job was simple. Get the Phillies to the ninth with their lead intact. Simple right?
Let's just say, nothing is simple when Kimbrel is pitching.
The reliever gave up a double to Lourdes Gurriel Jr. to open the inning, then conceded the game-tying home run to Alek Thomas.
Even then, he remained out there with the opportunity to end the inning with two outs on the board. He gave up a single to Ketel Marte and hit Corbin Carroll with a pitch to put two more men on base. Jose Alvarado came in to try to get him out of trouble but conceded an RBI single to Gabriel Moreno as the Diamondbacks took the 6-5 lead.
Simply put, Kimbrel blew the lead and further eroded whatever faith might be left in him after giving up the walk-off run in Game 3.
Others in the Phillies bullpen could have done a better job, but Kimbrel is now directly on the hook for two Phillies losses in the NLCS.