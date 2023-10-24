3 Phillies to blame after dropping NLCS Game 6 to Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies blew a chance to close out the NLCS with a 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here are three Phillies to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
The Philadelphia Phillies had the chance to close out the National League Championship Series, win the pennant, and clinch a spot in the World Series for the second consecutive season. They had a good shot in doing so, considering they were heading back to Citizens Bank Park, where they were undefeated throughout the postseason.
But, the Arizona Diamondbacks were not going quietly into the night.
On Monday, the Diamondbacks defeated the Phillies 5-1 to force a Game 7 on Tuesday night. It's hard to place blame on players performances, considering this Phillies team is on the verge of clinching. a spot in the Fall Classic. But when it comes to who was at fault for the Game 6 loss, these three come to mind.
Aaron Nola gave the Diamondbacks life in Game 6
This was a bit of a surprise, considering Aaron Nola has been one of the most consistent pitchers in the majors since his arrival. But with the chance to close out the series, Nola couldn't keep the Diamondbacks' spirits down.
Nola started strong, recording three strikeouts in four batters faced. But once the second inning began, Nola gave the momentum to Arizona.
Nola faced off against designated Tommy Pham to start the second and surrendered a solo home run to left field on his fifth pitch thrown, putting the Phillies in a 1-0 deficit. The next at-bat, Nola gave up another solo home run, this time to outfielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr., increasing Arizona's lead to 2-0. After walking outfielder Alek Thomas, Nola allowed a double to veteran third baseman Evan Longoria, putting the Diamondbacks up 3-0.
While Nola would get out of the jam and pitch scoreless third and fourth innings, the fifth was a different story. After getting shortstop Geraldo Perdomo to lineout, Nola gave up a single to outfielder Corbin Carroll. Nola would remain in the game, and gave up an RBI triple to second baseman Ketel Marte two pitches later, putting Philadelphia down by the score of 4-1.
Nola was removed from the game after the Marte triple, ending his night by recording four strikeouts, issuing two walks, and surrendering six hits in 4.1 innings.
It was an uncharacteristic game for Nola, and it cost the Phillies a chance to clinch a spot in the World Series.