3 Phillies to blame after dropping NLCS Game 6 to Diamondbacks
The Philadelphia Phillies blew a chance to close out the NLCS with a 5-1 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks. Here are three Phillies to blame for the loss.
By Scott Rogust
Trea Turner had the chance to cut the deficit in the second inning
The Arizona Diamondbacks got off to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning after back-to-back home runs surrendered by Aaron Nola to Tommy Pham and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. But, in the bottom of the second inning, the Phillies had a chance to cut the deficit to one.
Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh cut the deficit to 2-1 on an RBI single that allowed catcher J.T. Realmuto, who opened the inning with a double, to score. Outfielder Johan Rojas allowed Marsh to advance to third on a groundout. Next up to the plate was shortstop Trea Turner, who had the chance to cut Arizona's lead to 3-2, at minimum.
Facing Diamondbacks starting pitcher Merrill Kelly, Turner struck out swinging on three pitches to end the inning.
While Turner had been solid throughout the postseason, he didn't have a good night on Monday. In four at-bats, Turner didn't record a single hit.
Turner had the chance to tie the game up and potentially bring the momentum back to the Phillies. Instead, the Diamondbacks capitalized on it and pulled away to force a Game 7, something Philadelphia has never done in their history.