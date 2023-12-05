3 pitchers Braves need to sign after solving left field crisis
Now that the Braves have filled their hole in left field, they must address their starting rotation.
1. Eduardo Rodriguez is the safest option the Braves can pursue
In a lot of ways, Eduardo Rodriguez is similar to Jordan Montgomery. He doesn't have electric stuff and doesn't rely on strikeouts, but at his best, he's an innings eater that gives his team a chance to win just about every time out. Plus, he's left-handed.
Rodriguez just put together arguably the best season of his career, posting a 3.30 ERA in 26 starts and 152.2 innings pitched. Pitching at pitcher-friendly Comerica Park certainly helps, but Rodriguez was a solid arm even when he pitched at more hitter-friendly Fenway Park.
Rodriguez gives the Braves an ideal third starter to plug in behind Strider and Fried, while also coming in at a lesser cost. He won't come close to the years or dollars Montgomery and Yamamoto will, making him a player more likely for Atlanta to seriously consider.
Assuming health, you know exactly what you're going to get out of E-Rod. No, he's not an ace, but Atlanta doesn't need him to be. Just keep the Braves in games and eat as many innings as possible. MLB Trade Rumors projects Rodriguez to ink a four-year deal worth $82 million. For starting pitchers in this economy, that's excellent value and something the Braves should look to get done.