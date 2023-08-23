3 players not named Djokovic, Alcaraz who have a shot at winning the 2023 US Open
The 2023 US Open is officially less than a week away. Anyone who wants a chance at winning this tournament is likely going to have to go through at least one of Carlos Alcaraz or Novak Djokovic. Here are three players who have a shot at doing so.
By Lior Lampert
2. Jannik Sinner
If Jannik Sinner meets Carlos Alcaraz at any point in the tournament, be sure to bring popcorn and a sleeping bag. These two have had some extremely fun and competitive matches to watch that have gone on for much longer than a normal tennis match should be.
The two players have each won three times and each lost three times in the head-to-head matchups with Sinner taking the most recent match in three sets when the two met in at the Miami Open. When they faced off in the semifinals of last year’s US Open, they had an epic five-set match that lasted five hours and 15 minutes, the second-longest US Open match ever. Sinner had a match-point opportunity before Alcaraz ultimately pulled it out by continuously hitting heroic shots like this one:
While Sinner has proven he can go toe-to-toe with Alcaraz, he hasn’t had the same success against Djokovic. Djokovic is 3-0 in their head-to-head series with his most recent victory coming this year in the semifinals at Wimbledon in straight sets.
Currently rated sixth in the ATP rankings, Sinner has been one of the most consistent players in the world in 2023. He has two titles two his name (Canadian Open and Open Sud de France) with a 41-12 overall record. He has fared exceptionally well on hard courts this year – posting a 25-6 record in 31 matches on the surface.
Sinner’s performance on hard courts combination of first-serve power/control, forehand strength, and backhand ability make him a player to watch at the US Open.