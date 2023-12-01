3 players on Braves holiday wish list ahead of MLB Winter Meetings
The Atlanta Braves had Sonny Gray targeted before he ultimately signed with the St. Louis Cardinals. Here are three players the Braves could target after losing out on Gray when the Winter Meetings begin.
By Curt Bishop
3. Jordan Montgomery
Montgomery is less of a strikeout pitcher than Cease and Snell are, but a move for him would certainly move the needle for Atlanta.
Montgomery dominated in the postseason for the eventual World Series champion Texas Rangers. In six appearances, five of which were starts, the veteran left-hander and postseason stalwart logged 31 innings and had a record of 3-1 with an ERA of 2.90.
During the regular season, he pitched 188.2 innings, which is indicative of his ability to go deep into ballgames. He was able to do just that with the Rangers after being acquired from the Cardinals at the trade deadline.
Montgomery's market will be competitive, but the Braves have money to spend and a hole to fill in their rotation. Montgomery could be just what they need in order to remain at the top of the ever-competitive NL East division.
The left-hander has pitched the vast majority of his career in the American League, but is obviously familiar with the National League thanks to his brief stint with the Cardinals.
With the Winter Meetings beginning on Sunday, Montgomery could be one of the first players that ends up moving as free agency heats up.