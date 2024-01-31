3 players to keep an eye on in Athletes Unlimited
Athletes Unlimited is going into its third basketball season, giving you a chance to see some of the best women's basketball players in the world during the WNBA offseason.
By Nick Andre
Athletes Unlimited will be entering their third season on Feb. 29. For those who may not have access to watching overseas basketball, this is the perfect opportunity to watch their favorite WNBA players shine during the off-season. However, it’s not only WNBA players who participate but several other female basketball players across the country.
The WNBA only has a certain number of roster spots across the league. Therefore, several players don’t have the opportunity to play at the next level. Of course, there are opportunities to play overseas. However, it’s a big sacrifice for players to be away from their families and adjust to life in a new country.
Luckily, that’s where Athletes Unlimited comes into play. The new league allows players the option to stay in their home country and compete at the highest level. There are a few players to keep an eye on as they prepare for another season with Athletes Unlimited.
1. Taja Cole
Many remember how well Taja Cole played during her senior season at Virginia Tech. Playing under head coach Kenny Brooks worked wonders for her as she was able to continue to put her talent on full display. During Cole’s senior year at Virginia Tech, she helped the team finish with a 21-9 record and was one of the most respected teams in the ACC.
Cole is heading into her third season in AU. While she had a brief stint in the WNBA with the Connecticut Sun, Athletes Unlimited is where she’s continued to shine. Cole is an x-factor when she has the ball in her hands. When she pushes the tempo, she can display the combination of scoring, distributing, and more in a high fashion. Cole is averaging 12.1 points per game during her Athletes Unlimited career. She’s continued to have big scoring performances that include multiple 20+ point games.
2. Whitney Knight
After graduating from Florida Gulf Coast, it took Whitney Knight time to find her footing as a professional basketball player. She played one season in the WNBA with both the Los Angeles Sparks and San Antonio Stars. Since then, she had the opportunity to play overseas and achieve a lot of success outside of the United States.
When the opportunity was presented to her, Knight joined Athletes Unlimited without hesitation. In her first season, she received 2,286 leader points but only played in seven games in the year. Heading into her second season, Knight looks to provide a more productive season. She understands her contribution as a perimeter threat could make a huge difference with any team she’s assigned to.
3. Meme Jackson
Meme Jackson is a player who is not a stranger to hard work and overcoming adversity. That’s what her college career was made from as she was a key contributor for Tennessee. During her career at Athletes Unlimited, Jackson has continued to show her value on the floor. She’s played crucial minutes for different teams and her contributions have led to success.
Jackson is one of the best snipers in the league. She’s a corner 3-point specialist and does a great job of making defenders pay when they give her room to shoot. Jackson also continues to be a pestering defender as she uses her size and quickness to disrupt perimeter scorers. As she enters her third season, Jackson’s presence will continue to be crucial through another intense four weeks of play.