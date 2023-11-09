3 potential Bill Belichick replacements who understand the Patriot Way
As it seems the Bill Belichick era with the Patriots will soon come to an end, here are three options Robert Kraft could consider as New England's next head coach.
By Luke Norris
1. Mike Vrabel, Tennessee Titans head coach
If Kraft does indeed decide to move on from Belichick, one has to think his top choice would be Mike Vrabel, who's considered a legend in New England and was recently inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.
After spending the first four seasons of his playing career with the Steelers, the Ohio State alum was signed by Belichick in 2001 and spent eight years in New England, helping the franchise to three Super Bowl titles. One of the most feared linebackers in the league in his prime, Vrabel also earned First-Team All-Pro honors in 2007.
With his playing career behind him, he began his coaching career at his alma mater as a defensive assistant and spent three years with the Buckeyes before making the jump to the NFL.
After four years as a defensive assistant with the Houston Texans, Vrabel was given his first head coaching job in 2018 with the Tennessee Titans, who he's taken to the postseason three times in five years.
While the Titans haven't been much of a threat recently and are likely to miss the playoffs for a second straight season, Vrabel is still viewed by most as one of the best head coaches in the NFL and is seemingly highly respected by his players.
Still just 48, the 2021 NFL Coach of the Year has a long career ahead of him and could be exactly what New England needs at this point.
The biggest hurdle here is that the Patriots would likely have to trade for him as he's under contract, and that could cost the franchise a high draft pick, perhaps even a first-rounder. But if Vrabel can bring his intensity and his winning ways back to Foxborough, it might just be worth it.