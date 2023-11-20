3 ranked college basketball teams on upset alert this week
James Madison has taken college basketball by storm, but the Dukes are one of the ranked teams that should be on upset alert this week.
Feast Week is here in college basketball and the upset potential is enormous. Although neither of the teams we spotlighted last week fell victim to an upset, the AP Top 25 saw a big shakeup as Florida Atlantic lost a buy game at home to Bryant, dropping from No. 10 all the way to No. 19 as a result.
With a ton of high-end matchups, there is significant upset potential throughout Feast Week. Let's take a look at three potential upset victims, beginning with the darlings of the early season, James Madison.
3 Ranked College Basketball Teams On Upset Alert In Week 3
No. 22 James Madison Dukes (vs. Southern Illinois 11/21)
The Dukes surged into the AP poll last week after their huge upset at Michigan State in Week 1 but James Madison learned that expectations are higher when you have a number in front of your name. Radford gave the Dukes everything they could handle last week but James Madison rallied late to survive and win by three, improving to 4-0 on the season.
The target on James Madison's back will only get bigger going forward and they have a tricky neutral site showdown on Tuesday against Southern Illinois in the Cancun Challenge. The Salukis have a star guard in Xavier Johnson, who is averaging 19.7 points per game while shooting 54.8 percent from the floor, and they know that their NCAA Tournament resume will be significantly enhanced if they can hand James Madison their first loss.
The fact that this game is on a neutral floor will increase the upset potential for Southern Illinois. If the Dukes can leave Cancun without a loss they could have a chance to do some really special things this season.