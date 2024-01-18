3 reasons the New York Rangers are Stanley Cup contenders
The New York Rangers have cruised through the first half of the NHL season at the top of the Metropolitan Division and should be in the conversation as Cup favorites, here's why.
By Jackie Daly
1. Goaltending tandem of Igor Shesterkin and Jonathan Quick
Right now you can look at the numbers and argue no, their goaltending is not strong enough to be a reason why the New York Rangers can be Cup contenders this season. That is completely understandable.
The Rangers are backed by Vezina trophy-winning Igor Shesterkin and three-time Stanley Cup champion and Conn Smyth Trophy-winning Jonathan Quick. Closer to the start of the season and before their most recent four-game skid, this duo was at the top of the charts with a combined GAA of 2.29 and a save percentage of .922.
With a recent slip in performance allowing a large amount of goals, these numbers have slipped. In just January alone, in their five losses, the Rangers gave up 24 goals. The last two games have proved different where the team secured the win and gave up only a combined three goals to their opposition. The argument here is that with the second half of the season just starting, they can hopefully get back to the earlier season numbers and be the literal saving grace the rest of the squad needs and wants to count on.
Something important to look at is the rotation of the netminders. Ranger's Coach Peter Laviolette has his starter, Shesterkin, who has played 28 games, but he brings Quick into the mix enough that he is able to get regular season reps, and not just for a Shesterkin injury. Quick has started 14 games with only three regulation losses.
Keeping both of them strong and ready for a deep playoff run is great strategy to contend for the Cup.