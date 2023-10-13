3 reasons the NY Giants should sit Daniel Jones for the rest of the season
The NY Giants are falling fast, and Daniel Jones is not the answer. Here are three reasons the team should move on from him and try and save their abysmal 2023 campaign.
3. Generational talent is looming in the NFL Draft
A final reason the G-Men should bench Daniel Jones is that if they want a chance at turning around the franchise, their shot is next April in the NFL Draft. This year’s draft has plenty of potential quarterbacks with serious talent that could come the Giants' way should they decide to throw in the towel this season.
The class of quarterbacks is absolutely loaded and headlined by Caleb Williams and Drake Maye. Yet there are more intriguing projects such as J.J. McCarthy, Quinn Ewers, and even potential Day 2 fliers such as Jayden Daniels or Shedeur Sanders. Seasoned NCAA veterans such as Bo Nix and Michael Penix Jr. are also very interesting options as each has at least five seasons under their belt and can bring their experienced game to New York and make an immediate impact.
If Jones is clearly not the answer, why does the team keep running him out there? If they choose to not start Taylor and try and win then the team should waive the white flag and take a shot at one of these talents in the upcoming draft.
With an abysmal 1-4 record and one of the NFL’s hardest remaining schedules, the team can easily finish with one of the league’s worst records and prime itself with a top draft pick and the potential to turn the franchise around and end this miserable 2023 campaign.