3 reasons the Indiana Pacers have a bright future
The Indiana Pacers are making waves in the NBA with their young talent and explosive offense, positioning themselves as a playoff contender for the first time in three years.
By Ian Levy
1. Tyrese Haliburton is a star
The Pacers knew they were getting a talented young guard and foundational piece when they traded Domantas Sabonis for Tyrese Haliburton two seasons ago. But it's hard to imagine they ever expected him to turn into an MVP candidate and one of the best point guards in the league.
Haliburton has emerged as one of the NBA's premier offensive engines, helping lift the Pacers to a historic offensive pace. So far this season, he's averaging 26.9 points, a league-leading 11.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 52.1 percent from the field, 44.7 percent on 3-pointers and 88.1 percent from the line. To recap — leading the league in assists, top-15 in scoring, within striking distance of a 50/40/90 season. All of that might seem like a stat line ripe for regression to the mean but it's only a slight leap from what he did last season.
What makes Haliburton such an important piece for the Pacers' future is not just his production but the form it takes. He passes as often as anyone else in the league and loves creating for others. His natural inclinations fuel an aggressive, up-tempo offensive system that churns out points and joy in equal measures.
Indiana, historically, hasn't been a top-tier free agent destination but Haliburton could change that. His style, enthusiasm and energy are infectious and could be the biggest recruiting tools the Pacers have ever had in attracting additional stars to fill out the roster.
Haliburton is one of the brightest young stars in the league and he's in the process of transforming the Pacers.