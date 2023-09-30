3 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals miserably failed in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals did not even come close to meeting expectations in 2023.
By Curt Bishop
With only three days left in the regular season, the St. Louis Cardinals and their loyal fanbase can take solace in the fact that soon, this nightmare of a season will come to an end.
The Cards entered their final series of the season against the Cincinnati Reds with a record of 69-90 and are at risk of recording their worst season since all the way back in 1978, when they finished 69-93.
It's been a long and dreadful year in the Gateway City. The Cards started off 10-24. There were brief moments of hope and signs that the season may turn around, however, they were fleeting, and it didn't take long for the Cardinals to snap back to reality and continue careening.
The highlight of the season was without a question the moment when Adam Wainwright earned career win No. 200. But highlights were few and far between for the Redbirds, who have now lost 90 games for the first time since 1990.
There are a number of reasons why the Cardinals failed this season. It goes without saying that 2023 was a colossal failure for the 11-time World Series champions.