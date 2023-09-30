3 reasons why the St. Louis Cardinals miserably failed in 2023
The St. Louis Cardinals did not even come close to meeting expectations in 2023.
By Curt Bishop
One-run losses haunted Cardinals
The Cardinals offense has been a strength for most of the season, but the lineup can only do so much when the pitching doesn't come through. And sometimes, the lineup struggled and cost the Cardinals games.
The Cardinals have lost 26 one-run games this season, either due to the offense not supporting the pitching on rare days when the latter was affective, or a bullpen meltdown. One could make a case that all 26 of these losses were games that the Cardinals easily could have and should have won.
However, one-run games were a key factor in the Cardinals collapse this year. Most contending teams find ways to win tight ballgames. St. Louis was simply unable to do that. When one thing was working, the other fell apart.
When the offense produced, the pitching couldn't make the runs stand up. And when the pitching was good, the offense didn't support it.
All of this resulted in a whole boatload of one-run losses. Had the Cardinals found ways to win these games, they would obviously be in a much different position, and one far more desirable for that matter.