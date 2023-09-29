3 replacements for SF Giants manager after firing Gabe Kapler
The San Francisco Giants fired Gabe Kapler after four seasons. Now the search for a new leader in the clubhouse begins.
Kai Correa is the SF Giants' internal option to replace Gabe Kapler
If the Giants want to look internally, there's an even more obvious option than waiting for Melvin to become available. That's bench coach Kai Correa.
Correa has been a quick riser in the coaching profession. He played college ball at the University of Puget Sound and got his start on that staff after graduation. He got his first gig in the majors with the Guardians as an infield coach for their Arizona League affiliate. The Giants picked him up in 2020 as bench coach.
But the biggest argument to hire Correa isn't necessarily one fans want to hear: If Farhan Zaidi is going to stay on as president of baseball operations, it may be difficult for him to convince a legitimate managerial option to take the job knowing the man who made the hire might not be around in 2025. So he'd be a puppet for Zaidi and a safe short-term option for ownership.
That doesn't mean Correa couldn't do a good job. He has a good analytical mind and he already has some experience filling in for Kapler when needed.
If Zaidi truly thinks the roster he's compiled is capable of more than Kapler achieved (it's probably not, to be fair), then promoting a familiar figure could be the answer.
An even more familiar and beloved figure could also be in play...