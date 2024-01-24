3 Rhys Hoskins backup plans the Chicago Cubs should act on now
The Chicago Cubs were unable to land Rhys Hoskins, who signed a two-year deal with Craig Counsell's former team.
2. Cubs can add veteran infield utility piece in Justin Turner
Justin Turner put together a strong season for the Boston Red Sox in 2023, slashing .276/.345/.455 with 23 home runs and 96 RBI in 558 AB. Still, the 39-year-old is unsigned. The Cubs need another bat, especially if Cody Bellinger doesn't return. Turner has the ability to perform well above his eventual price tag, even if he's only good for a short-term investment.
Turner is unique in his positional flexibility. He spent the majority of last season at first base for Boston, but Turner can also play second and third. The Cubs are generally set at first base after the Michael Busch trade. Plus, Christopher Morel isn't going to stay in the DH spot all season. Chicago still needs to figure out his position. No matter how the Cubs' roster develops, however, Turner offers the versatility to plug holes and flip between positions. It's a bit risky to put him at the hot corner full-time, but the Cubs would have optionality.
In addition to Turner's bat and glove, Chicago would be signing a beloved locker room leader with 16 years of MLB experience to lean on. The Cubs are fairly young as far as "contenders" go. The Bellinger uncertainty could leave a major hole in the clubhouse. Turner can proliferate wisdom to the Cubs' youth and aid Counsell as a leader, all while contributing amply on the field.
He's basically Joey Votto, but still good. That is reductive, but if the Cubs are going to swing for the accomplished vet on a legacy contract, Turner can probably provide more value at this point. Most important in his ability to play third base, which is Chicago's lone point of true weakness in the infield.