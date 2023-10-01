3 Steelers to blame for embarrassing blowout loss against Texans
The Steelers were totally dominated by the Texans in Week 4. Here are three people to blame.
By Kristen Wong
The Pittsburgh Steelers got routed 30-6 against the Houston Texans in a Week 5 matchup that makes everyone in the Steelers building look bad.
The Steelers now drop to 2-2 in the AFC North with very little to look forward to in depressing season.
In every aspect of the sport, the Steelers were outplayed by the Texans. They lacked the mental toughness to come back once Texans' C.J. Stroud started to string together touchdowns, and there was never a chance for Pittsburgh to get back in this game.
Is it time for the Steelers to make some changes? Mike Tomlin certainly thinks so.
Here are three Steelers to blame after their putrid loss to Houston.
Steelers to blame: Matt Canada
At some point, the Steelers have to address the elephant in the room. Barring an anomaly in Week 3, offensive coordinator Matt Canada has not proven he's capable of commanding a team during his time in Pittsburgh. The Steelers failed to score a single offensive touchdown as their six points came from field goals alone. Kenny Pickett got injured on a questionable play-call, and Mitch Trubisky struggled to generate much of anything when he subbed in.
Fans on Twitter angrily roared at Canada's humdrum play-calling that was deemed lazy and predictable. He can't figure out how to get the Steelers' offense going early in the game, and when the Steelers sink into a hole, he has no idea how to get the team out of it.
Canada doesn't deserve all the blame, but a significant portion at the very least. How many more times do the Steelers have to lose for the franchise to consider making a change at the coaching level?