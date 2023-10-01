3 Steelers to blame for embarrassing blowout loss against Texans
The Steelers were totally dominated by the Texans in Week 4. Here are three people to blame.
By Kristen Wong
Steelers to blame: Montravius Adams
Since Matt Canada assumes most of the blame in the offense, we're nitpicking another defender here. The Steelers' defensive line flailed as a whole against the Texans, and Montravius Adams unfortunately gets the spotlight.
In Adams' second full year in Pittsburgh, the veteran has been playing a career-high 59 percent of snaps. He looked stout at the start of the season and enjoyed his share of highlights, displaying his impressive run defense and ability to plug the gaps. Where was all of that on Sunday?
The Texans did not have an efficient running game going into this matchup and continue to rely on a backfield of Dameon Pierce and Devin Singletary. Those two combined for over 100 yards this afternoon.
This could simply be a flukey poor performance from Adams, and he's not getting much help from his teammates. When the Steelers take on dual-threat Lamar Jackson and the Ravens next week, Adams will need to step it up.