3 Steelers who are definitely playing their last season in Pittsburgh
The Steelers are primed to return to the playoffs this year, but these three veterans don't have a long-term future with Mike Tomlin's team.
Mike Tomlin and his coaching staff are focused entirely on the start of their 2023 regular season. The front office doesn't have that luxury. General Manager Omar Khan and his staff are already working on ways to tweak the roster for the future.
Part of that calculus will include shedding overpriced veterans next offseason. The three players on this list will play meaningful roles for the Steelers this season, but will be departing Pittsburgh at the conclusion of the current campaign. The list starts with a defensive lineman who has never lived up to his potential.
3. Montravius Adams
Montravius Adams looks the part of an impact NFL defensive lineman but his production has never been anything special. The best the Steelers can hope for from the 28-year-old defensive tackle is that he produces as an adequate backup in 2023.
That production level won't justify the over $3 million Adams is slated to make this season. The good news for the Steelers is that Adams will hit free agency heading into next season with no dead money left on his contract. It should be easy to replace him with a low-level draft pick.
Saving a few million dollars on a backup won't drastically increase PIttsburgh's buying power next offseason but it's the sort of low-level move that helps a good team maintain flexibility over time. The only way Adams is going to return is on a veteran minimum deal next year. He'll look for more money elsewhere and the Steelers won't sweat his departure.