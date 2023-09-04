3 Steelers who are definitely playing their last season in Pittsburgh
The Steelers are primed to return to the playoffs this year, but these three veterans don't have a long-term future with Mike Tomlin's team.
1. Levi Wallace
The Steelers' secondary was nothing short of a disaster last season. Levi Wallace's arrival from Buffalo in free agency didn't do anything to solve that issue for Pittsburgh during the 2022 season.
Notching four interceptions wasn't enough to raise Wallace's PFF average over 62.8. That illustrates just how poor he was in coverage. The Steelers need a strong bounce-back campaign from the 28-year-old corner if their defense is going to take a step forward.
Wallace's salary of just over $5.4 million only complicates his future with the franchise. That's a reasonable deal for a solid starter, but Wallace hasn't played up to that level in black and gold. Even if he raises his play to that level in 2023, it's unlikely that the Steelers are going to invest a multi-year contract in Wallace as he nears the age of 30.
If Wallace's play continues to decline that he'll be lucky to catch on with another franchise via anything other than a one-year, incentive laden deal. He profiles much more as a depth piece than an impact starter at this stage of his career. The Steelers can and must do better if they want to meaningfully improve their secondary in the future.