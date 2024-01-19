3 teams that should avoid hiring Dan Quinn as head coach after Cowboys' playoff collapse
Dan Quinn's head-coaching stock certainly took a hit after the Dallas Cowboys' playoff disaster.
By John Buhler
1. Los Angeles Chargers do not need another redundant cliche machine
This is the one place where it is not going to work out at all for Quinn. The Los Angeles Chargers just fired an imposter and a fellow redundant cliche machine, specializing on the defensive side of the ball in Brandon Staley. Quinn is the better coach, but it will have shown us all that Dean Spanos does not know what he is doing as the Chargers' owner. Quinn cannot be the guy to lead the Bolts next season.
If I were the Chargers, I would make it a two-man race for head coach. Jim Harbaugh should be this team's next head coach. He played here and he loves him some Justin Herbert, alright. Harbaugh is the type of head coach that would make Andy Reid, Sean Payton, and Pierce nervous about facing twice annually in divisional play. Keep in mind that Harbaugh has won everywhere he has coached.
The other candidate I would consider if I were the Chargers is Mike Vrabel, simply because he should not be out of a job right now. Like in Atlanta, Quinn would probably find quick success in Los Angeles. However, I have a feeling it would play out just like it did for him in Flowery Branch. The coaching is too good in division right now to even think about entering the AFC West. There are other jobs out there.
If Quinn wants to be a head coach next year, he should try his luck with either Carolina or Tennessee.