3 Texas Longhorns to blame for disastrous Red River loss to Oklahoma
The Texas Longhorns made countless mistakes in a rivalry loss to Oklahoma. The blame game has to focus on leaders in the program, from captains to coaches.
1. Steve Sarkisian
Steve Sarkisian's greatest strength is supposed to be his offensive genius. He's supposed to outwit the opposing defense. He's supposed to have that edge.
So Sark has to get the blame when the Longhorns offense had opportunities to take hold of the game and didn't.
The failed goal-line trip in the fourth quarter is a prime example of wasted opportunity. Texas tried two handoffs up the middle and a pitch that went nowhere. On fourth down, Sark dialed up a screen outside that very nearly worked, but almost only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades.
The Longhorns couldn't get one yard in four tries. That's on Sark.
Later in the fourth, the head coach added more frustration to the performance, handing the ball off to Brooks on third-and-10. He played for the field goal this time and got burned when Oklahoma rolled down the field to score a game-winning touchdown.
But above all else, Sark owns the performance of his team in a big rivalry game. The Longhorns were sloppy. They were mistake-prone. They handed Oklahoma the game. That's on Sark.