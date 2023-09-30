3 trades that could save the Broncos and keep Sean Payton from retiring again
Despite a disappointing start, the Broncos can still turn their season around. Here are three ideal trade targets.
By Jakob Ashlin
Trades that could save the Broncos: 2. TE Dalton Schultz
Last season, the Broncos' offense faced a lot of scrutiny, and deservedly so, as they finished last in the NFL in points per game (16.9).
This season, they are fine. Through three games, their 23.0 points per game is 15th in the NFL. If the Broncos want to be competitive, adding another playmaker would be wise.
During the offseason, they traded tight end Albert Okwuegbunam to the Philadelphia Eagles. That proved to be a mistake, as starting tight end Greg Dulcich has been sidelined with a hamstring injury. The other three tight ends on the depth chart (Adam Trautman, Chris Manhertz, Nate Adkins) have combined for one reception over the past two games.
Dalton Schultz would be an excellent addition. He was productive for the Dallas Cowboys, hauling in 78 receptions for 808 yards and eight touchdowns in 2021. In free agency, he signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans. Surprisingly, they have used him sparingly. He is averaging a meager 15.7 yards per game.
In Denver, Schultz can play a larger role and alleviate some of the pressure on Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy. Additionally, the Texans can get some value for the pending free agent, who may not be a big part of their long-term plans.