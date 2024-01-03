3 Vikings most to blame for demoralizing beatdown against rival Packers
The Vikings lost a game they had to have, essentially eliminating them from playoff contention.
2) Brian Flores' defense looked horrific again in the Vikings crushing loss
The Vikings' defense was seen as a weakness entering this season, but had been playing better under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores. Prior to their Week 15 loss in Cincinnati, the Vikings had been playing stellar defense, allowing 30 points just once. From Weeks 6-14, the Vikings allowed 20 points just twice in their eight games. No wonder the team went 6-2 in those games.
The Vikings even held the Raiders scoreless, and were one of three teams all year to hold the high-powered 49ers to under 20 points. The last three weeks, unfortunately, have been a completely different story, and with Cousins on the sidelines, the Vikings clearly could not afford that.
Minnesota's defense allowed 27 points to Jake Browning and the Bengals in Week 15, and has allowed 30+ points in each of the last two weeks. They allowed Jordan Love to look as comfortable as ever, throwing just nine incompletions and three touchdowns.
The Vikings, thanks to Flores, showed signs of life on that side of the ball, but the way things have unfolded lately has just been unacceptable. The offense doing nothing and forcing the defense to get on the field quickly after getting off doesn't help matters, but the Vikings were never able to get Love's Packers off the field despite holding them to just 10 points at Lambeau Field in October.